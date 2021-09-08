Crews in St. Michael closed a ramp for reconstruction from Highway 241 to westbound Interstate 94 on Sept. 7. The ramp will be closed until early October.

There will be two detours available to drivers: Northbound Hwy. 241/County Road 36 to Hwy 101 to westbound I-94 in Rogers or southbound Hwy 241 to northbound County Road 19 to westbound I-94 in Albertville.

For motorist safety, slow down when approaching work zones, stay alert, watch for workers and equipment, obey posted speed limits or face a fine for violation in a work zone of $300, minimize distractions behind the wheel and be expectant of delays.

