Crews in St. Michael closed a ramp for reconstruction from Highway 241 to westbound Interstate 94 on Sept. 7. The ramp will be closed until early October.
There will be two detours available to drivers: Northbound Hwy. 241/County Road 36 to Hwy 101 to westbound I-94 in Rogers or southbound Hwy 241 to northbound County Road 19 to westbound I-94 in Albertville.
For motorist safety, slow down when approaching work zones, stay alert, watch for workers and equipment, obey posted speed limits or face a fine for violation in a work zone of $300, minimize distractions behind the wheel and be expectant of delays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.