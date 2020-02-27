On Feb. 8 the city of Champlin hosted its first-ever trout ice fishing contest.

The contest was held at a newly-created pond near the intersection of French Lake Road and Elm Creek Crossing, which has been stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout over the course of three years.

Fishing isn’t normally allowed at the city-managed pond, but the city received special clearance to host the winter event. After the event, Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek thanked the community for attending on Facebook and wrote, “Keep in mind that there will be ‘No Fishing’ on that pond until next year’s event.”

Registration was capped at 350 people and filled up shortly after it opened in January.

During the event, food and drinks were sold by The Lookout Bar and prizes, including ice shelters and sonar technology devices, were given out.

