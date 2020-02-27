On Feb. 8 the city of Champlin hosted its first-ever trout ice fishing contest.
The contest was held at a newly-created pond near the intersection of French Lake Road and Elm Creek Crossing, which has been stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout over the course of three years.
Fishing isn’t normally allowed at the city-managed pond, but the city received special clearance to host the winter event. After the event, Champlin Mayor Ryan Karasek thanked the community for attending on Facebook and wrote, “Keep in mind that there will be ‘No Fishing’ on that pond until next year’s event.”
Registration was capped at 350 people and filled up shortly after it opened in January.
During the event, food and drinks were sold by The Lookout Bar and prizes, including ice shelters and sonar technology devices, were given out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.