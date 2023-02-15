Rep. Walter Hudson (R-Albertville) has co-authored legislation to fully repeal the state tax on Social Security, providing some breathing room for seniors – particularly those on fixed incomes.

Hudson said Minnesota is one of just 12 states that still tax social security benefits. With a $17.6 billion state budget surplus, and price increases straining family budgets, Hudson said the time is right for a full repeal and is co-authoring both H.F. 136 and H.F. 516 to make that happen.

