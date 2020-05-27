The Anoka-Hennepin School District has announced the schedule and viewing options of upcoming graduation ceremonies.

Families can view high school commencements on cable TV or by streaming online.

QCTV will broadcast and stream ceremonies for Anoka, Andover and Champlin. CTN will broadcast Coon Rapids’ graduation. North Metro TV will carry Blaine and Ham Lake ceremonies, and CCX Media will show Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center graduations, according to the school district.

All ceremonies will be streamed on the Anoka-Hennepin School District website as well as the high school and district’s Facebook pages.

Ceremonies for the five traditional high schools in the district are set for June 7-9. Commemorative recordings of the ceremonies will be available for purchase through the community television organizations.

Go to tinyurl.com/y7zuoe7s for links and more information.

Schedule

Sunday, June 7

• 1 p.m. — Coon Rapids High School.

• 4 p.m. — Andover High School

• 7 p.m. — Champlin Park High School

Monday, June 8

• 7 p.m. — Anoka High School.

Tuesday, June 9

• 7 p.m. — Blaine High School.

