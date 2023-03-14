Rep. Fue Lee (DFL-Minneapolis) has said capital projects are a good use of one-time money. The House agreed Monday.

He sponsors HF670 that, as amended, would appropriate $393 million from the General Fund for community-based capital improvement projects, including money for recreation, health care, safe shelter and job training.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments