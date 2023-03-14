Rep. Fue Lee (DFL-Minneapolis) has said capital projects are a good use of one-time money. The House agreed Monday.
He sponsors HF670 that, as amended, would appropriate $393 million from the General Fund for community-based capital improvement projects, including money for recreation, health care, safe shelter and job training.
It also includes numerous investments in minority-led nonprofits that provide essential community services, Lee said in a statement.
Passed 98-36, the bill includes money for capital projects such as the Norway House in Minneapolis, an ice arena and curling rink in Chisholm, the Ain Dah Yung Center in St. Paul and the Somali Museum in Minneapolis.
Among the larger cash investments would be:
• $13 million for Spirit Mountain in Duluth to repair existing facilities and construct new ones;
• $12 million to construct a nature center building at Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield;
• $12 million to build a 50-meter competition swimming pool in North Minneapolis; and
• $8 million to construct a homeless drop-in center in Anoka.
The bill approved by the House Capital Investment Committee had set aside $185 million for projects important to the Republican Caucus. Those projects were included in an amendment offered by Rep. Dean Urdahl (R-Grove City) that was adopted. It includes $66.85 million for a variety of transportation projects and $57.36 million for Public Facilities Authority for water and wastewater projects.
Among the transportation projects included in the bill are:
• $12.8 million for infrastructure improvements to Center Avenue in Madelia;
• $10 million to construct a Hwy. 36/Lake Elmo Avenue interchange in Washington County;
• $8 million to reconstruct part of Highway 8 in Chisago County; and
• $7.5 million for construction to improve Town Line Road in Stearns County.
