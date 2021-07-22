Join neighbors across Maple Plain and Independence from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, for the 12th annual Night to Unite in Minnesota.
Sponsored by the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association, AAA of Minnesota/Iowa, and local law enforcement agencies, Night to Unite is intended to celebrate and strengthen neighborhood and community partnerships.
Night to Unite is designed to:
• Get to know one another in your neighborhood
• Build neighborhood involvement by bringing police and communities together
• Bring awareness to crime prevention and local law enforcement efforts
The best crime prevention tool for our communities is “the eyes and the ears of citizens looking out for each other,” said Gary Kroells, director of West Hennepin Public Safety. “A safe community is a top priority for our department. If people know their neighbors, they can better identify suspicious activity and call 911 to report it. Night to Unite events are an opportunity for neighborhoods and communities to join, enjoy a summer evening and get to know who belongs in their neighborhoods.”
If neighbors host a neighborhood Night to Unite event, WHPS and the local fire department will visit the event. West Hennepin will provide crime fighting tips and recent fraud trends, and the fire department will provide fire safety tips for the group. Maple Plain and Independence are asking residents to take the initiative and organize a neighborhood event. Get involved and take this opportunity to meet neighbors.
For more information pertaining to Night to Unite or how to get involved, contact WHPS at 763-479-0500 and speak with Night to Unite Coordinator Officer Cody Thompson.
