Honor status for 5 OMS band students

On Saturday, Jan. 11, five band students from Osseo Middle School participated in the Minnesota Band Directors Association Central Region Honor Band at Elk River High School. These five students were selected from over 200 applicants representing 25 local middle schools. The Honor Band was under the Direction of Dr. Justin Zanchuk, Director of Band at the College of Saint Benedict/Saint John’s University. OMS students pictured are: Juunah Kang, Anna Babkin, Ella Woehrle, Alex Creek and Michael James.