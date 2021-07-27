Thinking about buying a home within a year? The public is invited to attend a two-day informative workshop designed to help people learn the steps and process to homeownership.

Wright County Community Action (WCCA) offers the homebuyer’s workshop (Home Stretch). A variety of topics in the home buying process will be cover in the workshop. Experienced area mortgage lenders, real estate agents, home inspectors and other housing professionals instruct the workshop. Class participants analyze their current situation to determine when is the right time for them to buy a home, learn new ways to budget and save for homeownership, what steps to take to become a homeowner, discuss how to obtain a mortgage loan, the purchase agreement, loan closing and review basic maintenance of their home.

Volunteer instructors for the workshop are professionals who work in the Wright County area.

Participants receive a Certificate of Completion at the end of the two day workshop. The certificate may assist the participants with a requirement of specialized mortgages, down payment assistance or other programs that could make homeownership more affordable.

Home Stretch will be offered through a Zoom format on Aug. 21 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a class fee per household.

To register, call Lori, Wright County Community Action at 763-898-7551 or email lherwig@wccaweb.com. Once registered and full payment, participates will receive confirmation and a Zoom link.

