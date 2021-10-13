The morning of Oct. 13, at0 a.m., a suspect entered a home near the block of 115th Avenue and Jersey Avenue, pointed a gun at the homeowner, and stole the homeowner’s car.

When the homeowner encountered the suspect, the suspect displayed something that looked like a gun, according to Champlin Police Chief Ty Schmidt.

The suspect then fled and stole the homeowner's car, which has since been recovered.

No suspects are currently in custody. 

