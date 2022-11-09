The Maple Grove Holiday Craft Boutique will be Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove.

Hand crafted gnomes, finely painted ornaments, homemade fudge, mittens, woodwork items and quilted wall hangings are just some of the items available from more than 60 crafters.

