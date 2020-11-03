StephensonHoffman

Rep. Zach Stephenson and Sen. John Hoffman will return to the Minnesota Legislature.

The races in District 36, includes the cities of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and parts of Coon Rapids.

In the Senate District 36 race, the unofficial results show Democrat incumbent John Hoffman defeated Republican challenger Karen Attia. With all 24 precincts reporting, Hoffman is the unofficial winner with 56.2% of the vote (27,195) compared to 43.7% (21,127) for Attia.

In the race for the House Dist. 36A seat, Democrat incumbent Zack Stephenson narrowly defeated Republican challenger Bill Maresh in District 36A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. With all 10 precincts reporting, Stephenson had 12,284 votes (51.2%) compared to 11,669 (48.7%) for Maresh.

