By Sen. John Hoffman
Guest Columnist
The first two weeks of session were busy, but I wanted to take some time to outline my priorities for the 2020 Legislative Session. One of the things I want to continue is my goal in bringing a bipartisan approach to getting this work done. Last session, 82% of my bills were bipartisan. I want to continue my focus on what brings us together, not what divides us. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to deliver on legislation that makes Minnesota a better place to live, work, and raise a family.
I am proud of my strong and determined advocacy for people with disabilities. I plan to continue my fight by restoring cuts to Minnesota’s disability services and working to improve policies that affect people with disabilities and their families. During the 2019 session, I helped pass a 4.7% competitive workforce factor to the disability waiver rate system (DWRS) which addressed the previous 7% cut to the system. I vow to continue this fight to improve services and pay.
I’ve been busy working across the aisle to develop opportunities for individuals with disabilities as well as our elderly, to gain greater access to living accommodations outside of group homes. Over the years, I’ve been trying to move to a comprehensive community model for those who desire it so they can enjoy and add to the communities around them. It has been a challenge in recent years as progress seems to have stalled in integrating people into their communities in a collaborative way. However, I am taking this problem on with determination to begin the implementation of real solutions. I firmly believe the default of putting people into facilities or group homes must be changed.
The state of Minnesota implemented a program called Connect 700 in 2016 to assist people with disabilities by granting an honest chance at state employment. After my office spent five months investigating, 200+ staff hours, thousands of emails and documents, and more than thirty candid interviews with those that have been a part of the Connect 700 program, we found the treatment of people with disabilities in state employment to be wildly different between agencies and unregulated in any central capacity. This deep dive into the program revealed positive stories about those who created successful opportunities for people with disabilities but also brought to light horror stories by those not properly trained or those taking advantage of loose policy. This is not acceptable.
I am pleased that Senator Abeler, Chair of the Human Services Reform Committee, held a hearing and highlighted some of the needed changes. With that, it caught the attention of the Author of the ADA, Bobby Silverstein, who has offered our State help in improving the implementation of the program. He is currently working with me on legislation to put protections in place for vulnerable employees while simultaneously supporting them in having the best opportunity to succeed.
Minnesota consistently ranks high in E-12 education. My 2020 legislative agenda aims to maintain that high ranking to ensure that every Minnesotan has access to affordable and quality education.
Another priority in 2020 is passing a bonding bill. Bonding bills create good-paying jobs throughout the state and boost local and state economies. Some of the bonding projects I will be fighting for include: Improvements to Champlin’s Mississippi Point Park to make it more ADA accessible, the Rum River Dam project to serve as a barrier to invasive carp and protect the river’s watershed, $30 million in Trunk Highway bonds to construct additional lanes on U.S. Hwy. 10, and $30 million in bonding to add a third lane to both directions on Hwy. 10, from Hanson Blvd. to Round Lake Blvd. in Coon Rapids. I am also pursuing $316 thousand dollars in bonding to expand the Coon Rapids Recycling Center, as well as funding for a pedestrian overpass in Coon Rapids and two projects for the North Hennepin Community College campus.
Senator John Hoffman represents residents in District 36 which includes Champlin, Brooklyn Park and a portion of Coon Rapids.
