Winter does not only bring in cold weather it can also bring city fun with ice rinks. Strap on your laces and take the whole family to the Corcoran, Rogers, St. Michael, Albertville, Medina, Rockford and Hanover ice rinks this winter. All availability of the outdoor rinks depends on the weather. For more information, go to each cities’ websites.
Corcoran
Located at the City Park at 20200 County Road 50, Corcoran has both a warming house and an ice rink available. The warming house is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. people are strongly encouraged to check the weather line before going as there may be times that the hours change due to weather and staffing. The weather line can be reached at 763-400-7025.
Rogers
Rogers offers an indoor option for ice skating at the Rogers Activity Center located at 21080 141st Ave. N. Open Skate costs $4 per skater over the age of 5. The next open skate day is from 4-5:15 p.m. Jan. 23. The next Glow N Skate event will be from 6-7:15 p.m. Jan. 26 For more dates for open skate go to rogersmn.gov.
St. Michael
St. Michael’s outdoor rink is located at the Lower part of Recreation Center Park near 3150 lander Ave. NE. It is open from 4-9 p.m. on school days and from noon to 9 p.m. on weekends.
Albertville
Albertville offers an outdoor skate rink is located in their Central Park at 5801 Lander Ave. NE. They are open from 4-9 p.m. on school days and from noon to 9 p.m. on weekends. For more questions email Family Youth Community Connections at fyccinformation@gmail.com or call at 763-496-6820. For the most updated times on ice rink operation go to myfycc.com.
Medina
Medina has three city rinks to offer in their city parks that are open from dusk until dawn. One rink is at Hamel Legion Park located at 3200 Mill Drive. Hamel Legion Park also has a warming house.
The other two ice rinks are located at Walnut Park at 4653 Walnut Street and Medina Morningside Park at 2522 Bobolink Road.
Rockford
For more information on Rockford ice rinks go to cityofrockford.org.
Hanover
Hanover has four ice rinks people can choose from. Two are at the Hanover Athletic Association located a little west of 11250 Fifth St. NE. One of the rinks is a hockey rink the other is a smaller public skate rink.
Another of the rinks is located at Cardinal Circle Park located at 631 Kadler Circle. The fourth link is Mallard park. Neither of the Cardinal Circle Park or Mallard Park rinks has boards around them, rather they are free-standing in the park.
