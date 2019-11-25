Families and friends are invited to join in a festive holiday event in Anoka next week.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, join in on the countdown to light up the official city Christmas tree. It all takes place at Anoka City Hall River Plaza in historic downtown Anoka.
Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Enjoy free horse-drawn trolley rides, merry holiday music, bonfires to keep you warm and toasty, beautiful holiday decor and more. Capture photographs as your children share their holiday wish list during their free visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Santa Shack. Food and merriment will abound to bring back memories of an old-fashioned Christmas.
Mayor Phil Rice will welcome all at 5:55 p.m. and the countdown to the tree lighting will begin at 5:59 p.m. Festivities will conclude at 7 p.m.
Come early and take a walk along the Rum River, do some holiday shopping at some of the most unique shops in the Twin Cities, and have dinner at one of the many downtown restaurants.
Toys for Joy Anoka County will be accepting new, unwrapped holiday gifts for those in need during the holidays.
Anoka City Hall River Plaza is located at 2015 First Avenue North in downtown Anoka, along the Rum River. For more information about the event, visit DiscoverAnoka.com or call 763-421-7130.
