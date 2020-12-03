Highway 169, 101st Avenue interchange opens

The long-awaited new interchange at Highway 169 and 101st Avenue in northwest Brooklyn Park opened to traffic around 10 a.m. on Nov. 25. The new interchange features a new bridge to carry 101st Avenue traffic over Highway 169 along with new ramps and loops between Highway 169 and 101st Avenue.
Work also included resurfacing of 101st Avenue between Jefferson Highway and Xylon Avenue and construction of multi‐use trails, sidewalks and storm water drainage.
Construction of the new interchange began this spring in March. The new interchange will improve transportation and safety for local and regional traffic in the northwest metro region of the Twin Cities. It will also improve access to Highway 169 in Brooklyn Park, southern Champlin, eastern Maple Grove and Osseo as well as foster economic development along Highway 169 and Highway 610.
Some additional landscaping and cleanup work will be completed next spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.