Highland Bank, St. Michael moving locations

(Submitted graphic)

Highland Bank is moving its St. Michael location to 113 Central Ave E. The relocation is hoped to be finished by Spring 2023.

Highland Bank, a locally- and independently-owned community business-focused bank, has announced that its St. Michael branch, located at 701 Central Avenue East, will relocate to a new building.

This project integrates with the city of St. Michael’s long-term redevelopment strategy that focuses on revitalizing the downtown area, supporting the growth of its community.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments