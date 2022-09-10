Highland Bank, St. Michael moving locations

Highland Bank, a locally- and independently-owned community business-focused bank, has announced that its St. Michael branch, located at 701 Central Avenue East, will relocate to a new building.
This project integrates with the city of St. Michael’s long-term redevelopment strategy that focuses on revitalizing the downtown area, supporting the growth of its community.
The new 5,000-square-foot facility is just a mile west of the current location, and will provide better access, customer parking and an interior design that modernizes bank visits for customers. The new office, located at 113 Central Avenue East, is projected to open in spring 2023.
“Highland Bank has been an integral part of the St. Michael community for almost 80 years, so our team is thrilled to stay so close to our current location while upgrading the amenities and technologies for customers,” said Rick Wall, Chief Executive Officer, Highland Bank.
The new building is a part of a larger initiative to invest in the communities and customers Highland Bank serves. There is direct access from both sides of County Road 241. A redesigned lobby provides an updated banking experience. Wider drive-thru lanes allow customers to transact business, while supporting larger vehicle access.
Updates on the new building development will be posted to the Highland Bank website and on its social media channels as they become available. The website address is highland.bank.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.