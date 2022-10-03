Osseo Area Schools recognizes Constitution Day each year on Sept. 17 to celebrate the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become citizens. Across the district, students have been learning about the Constitution in their classes.

At Maple Grove Senior High School, Mary Van Laarhoven’s 10th grade U.S. History class participated in a lesson on how the Iroquois Confederacy’s form of government was the basis for the U.S. Constitution. The Iroquois Confederacy are a group of Native Americans, originally consisting of ﬁve separate nations, who were settled in America before the colonies were developed. Students read the article “Franklin and Iroquois Foundations of the Constitution” by Cynthia and Susan Feathers and worked with classmates to identify what surprised them, what they already knew and what they were learning for the first time. The students also looked at similarities between the Iroquois Confederacy’s Great Law of Peace and the U.S. Constitution.

