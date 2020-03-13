The Minnesota State High School League has issued this statement about state tournaments and activities:
“The Minnesota State High School League is immediately cancelling the Girls Basketball State Tournament.
Additionally, all Boys Section and State Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled.
Section Speech Tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.
Additional details and information on other upcoming events including Spring Activities will be shared later today.”
