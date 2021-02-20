Hennepin Technical College (HTC) is among the best colleges in the nation for granting associate degrees to students of color, according to newly-released rankings in Diverse Issues in Higher Education.
The publication released its Diverse Top 100 report which uses data from the U.S. Department of Education.
For 2020, HTC is recognized for granting a high number of associate degrees to students of color in several program areas, including those related to careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Among students from all minority groups, HTC is ranked on the Diverse Top 100 list for the following STEM and STEM-related programs:
• Engineering Technologies and Engineering-Related Fields
• Mechanic and Repair Technologies/Technicians
• Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services
HTC is one of the most diverse college campuses in Minnesota with 62% of students identifying as low income, first generation and students of color.
Founded in 1972, HTC is the largest stand-alone technical college in Minnesota. With campuses in Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie, the college has a diverse student population and offers degree and non-degree courses in over 45 programs. Achieving a 99% job placement rate, HTC prepares students for in-demand and high-paying employment opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.