Two Hennepin Technical College staff members, Laura Otieno, and Tara Clinkscales, have received this year’s 40 Under 40 Award from the American Association for Women in Community Colleges. Otieno is the college’s student life and health coordinator, and Clinkscales is Hennepin Tech’s financial aid processor and veteran certifying official.
Otieno and Clinkscales were among the 40 women recognized by the American Association for Women this month. Nationwide, women selected are rising stars who are making a difference for the college and community that they serve. The association promotes the advancement of women through education, service and leadership development.
Otieno has worked at Hennepin Tech for one year and is already demonstrating her passion for improving the college’s outreach to low-income students and those facing other barriers. In addition to working with student clubs and programming, Otieno connects students to critical resources such as health insurance and stable housing.
“Many students at HTC are from underrepresented communities and they face challenges in their daily lives. I want to build rapport and establish trust with students because it opens the door for HTC to support them. The goal helps more students make it to graduation,” said Otieno.
During Clinkscales’ four years at Hennepin Tech, she has worked to ensure minimum processing times for students’ financial aid. She has the ability to break down the confusing verification steps and lay out understandable action steps for students. In her role includes assisting military veterans, she’s overcome challenges within the system and helped veterans secure funds for housing. Clinkscales also serves as the president of the American Association for Women chapter at Hennepin Tech.
“As we try to grow the program each year, we’re focusing on the basic needs of students such as food insecurity,” said Clinkscales. “We’re opening up the conversation about what’s happening in the real world and we’re intentional about taking meaningful action to assist students.”
