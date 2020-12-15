Cultural heritage is explored in vivid color by two artists in Hennepin Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Principles of Posterity” which opened Dec. 1.
The Hennepin Gallery, closed due to COVID-19, is reopening with an online exhibit to share the two artists’ works and statements about their process and practice.
Mayumi Amada and Marlena Myles share their cultural heritage through a variety of materials, representing their sense of place, identity and home. The juxtaposition of personal perspectives in their artwork creates an open middle ground to consider commonalities. The artists present complex ideas and themes but do so in a way that invites audiences in with relatable materials and storytelling.
“I am Japanese – my cultural heritage informs my work. Living away from my home country and looking at it from a distance, I find many valuable characteristics in Japanese culture: In the ways of thinking, in the sense of value, and also in the arts, design, and in architecture,” Amada said in her artist statement.
“I am a Native American (Dakota, Mohegan, Muscogee) digital artist located on my traditional homelands here in St Paul, Minnesota. I use my art to celebrate the language and culture of my Dakota people, as well as help the public understand and relate to the significance of our oral traditions, history and representation through Native Art,” Myles said in her statement.
The artists have created interactive hands-on elements that visitors can engage with at home, including video workshops with a tutorial that uses paper and other materials found at home, downloadable templates and coloring pages.
View the online exhibit at hennepin.us/hennepingallery.
