Each week, Hennepin County will provide the latest stats on absentee voting for the 2020 Minnesota presidential nomination primary. Absentee voting in Minnesota began Friday, January 17.

Absentee voting

As of Monday, Feb. 3, at 8:30 a.m. in Hennepin County there were a total of 13,400 ballots issued (mail and in-person absentee voting). Ballots issued since Jan. 27 are 2,600.

The total number of ballots received and accepted (mail and in-person absentee voting) is 4,900. There have been 2,800 ballots received and accepted since Jan. 27.

Pre-registered voters

Hennepin County has more than 774,400 pre-registered voters for the Minnesota presidential nomination primary. The deadline to pre-register is Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. Voters in Minnesota also have the option to register at their polling place on Election Day, March 3.

Register, change registration, or check if you’re registered at mnvotes.org. Registering online only takes a couple minutes, and the application is mobile-friendly.

Residents will need to provide an email address and an identification number from one of the following:

• Minnesota driver’s license

• Minnesota ID card

• Last four digits of Social Security number

Submit a completed voter registration application to Hennepin County Elections at trimurl.co/skazy7.

Voters can look up their polling place, sample ballot, voter registration status, and absentee ballot status at mnvotes.org.

Register on Election Day, March 3

Voters can register or update their registration when they vote, whether at their polling place on the presidential nomination primary day or at an early voting location. Voters will need proof of residence to register.

Key 2020 election dates

March 3 is the Presidential Nomination Primary Day

Aug. 11 is Primary Election Day

Nov. 3 is the General Election

For more information about elections in Hennepin County, visit hennepin.us/elections.

