Hennepin County voters behind Biden, Trump

Most of the results are in from the 2020 Presidential Nomination Primary election of March 3. The top state winners were Joe Biden for the DFL and President Donald Trump for the Republican ballot.
STATEWIDE
At 10:07 p.m., a total of 2,956 of the 4,110 precincts were reporting.
On the DFL ballot, Biden received 38.11% of the vote, with Bernie Sanders receiving 30.27% of the vote. Elizabeth Warren received 16.01% of the vote, followed by Michael Bloomberg (8.21%) and Amy Klobuchar (5.33%).
On the Republican ballot, Trump received 97.53% of the vote.
COUNTY RESULTS
In more local results, Hennepin County had 423 of 425 precincts reporting at 10:04 p.m.
On the DFL ballot, Biden received 34.49% of the vote, with Sanders following with 33.26% of the vote. Other vote-getters were: Warren with 19.23% of the vote, Bloomberg with 7.14%, Klobuchar received 4.12%, and Pete Buttigieg with 0.94%.
On the Republican ballot, Trump received 95.39% of the vote.
Check back for more detailed results from area cities.
