Officials at Hennepin County Service Centers are asking the public to plan ahead when scheduling an in-person appointment. Slots are filling up quickly and booking three months in advance as COVID-19 waivers have expired.
Requests for marriage and driver’s licenses, as well as state ID services now require in-person appointments. Due to high demand, service centers are temporarily offering extended hours at some locations for greater flexibility to process driver’s license and state ID requests.
Visit Hennepin County’s website, hennepin.us, for specific locations and hours. No walk-in services are available.
Online applications are being accepted for marriage licenses, which are valid for six months. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 28.
For a standard driver’s license with no changes to name, address, signature or license number, online renewal is available until Wednesday, June 30.
