Hennepin County will host a public meeting next week on the proposed 2020 budget and property tax levy, commonly called the truth in taxation meeting.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Hennepin County Government Center, County Board Room, 24th floor, 300 S. Sixth St., downtown Minneapolis.
Free parking is available after 5 p.m. for residents attending the meeting in the underground ramp at the government center. The ramp entrance is on Third Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets.
Proposed budget and levy
The proposed 2020 budget is $2.5 billion. The proposed net property tax levy is $869 million, an increase of 4.75% from last year. The Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority and Hennepin County Housing and Redevelopment Authority will also discuss their budgets and levies at the meeting.
For more information, visit hennepin.us/hcbudget.
Property values
Property tax valuations affect the property tax portion of the budget. The Hennepin County Assessor’s Office assesses properties and estimates the value they would likely sell for on the open market, which is one factor used in determining property taxes. Other factors include property tax levies set by the school districts, city, county or special taxing districts that the property is in.
