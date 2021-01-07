Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said Dec. 31 that ice on Hennepin County lakes is extremely unpredictable and highly unsafe. He’s warning people to be extra careful if they choose to drive or walk on lakes and ponds.
“Although the temperatures are low enough to freeze our lakes, the safety risk on the ice still remains very high,” Hutchinson said.
Water Patrol deputies are checking for unsafe spots and are seeing significant differences in ice thickness on many lakes.
In some cases, deputies are finding reasonably safe ice, by DNR standards, to walk on (7 inches) to very unsafe ice (3.5 inches) within a few feet of each other. Many areas of thin ice on lakes are snow-covered. That makes the unsafe spots very difficult to detect and the current conditions even more dangerous for drivers and walkers.
The sheriff reminds those who go out on lakes to always carry ice picks for self-recovery, to carry a small throw bag to help someone else who goes through the ice, if you fall through the ice, don’t panic and go back to the ice you were walking on and self-rescue in that direction, check ice thickness continually as you move out, to never walk on ice that is not at least 4” of clear hard ice and to remember areas of animal activity (muskrats are the top offender) greatly weaken ice where they are active.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.