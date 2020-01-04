The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol and personnel from Excelsior Fire Department recently responded to two individuals who broke through the ice while riding an ATV that was pulling a portable fish house. Fortunately, the fishermen were able to self rescue, get help from fellow sportsmen nearby, and return home after being evaluated by first responders.
This incident, however, provides an important reminder about ice safety. “This year’s weather has not been good for the ice,” said Sheriff David P. Hutchinson. “The recent warm weather has degraded ice in many places on Lake Minnetonka and other bodies of water in the county. People should use extreme caution before venturing out onto lake ice.”
While ice in many places is thick enough to support people, people venturing out on the ice should measure it to make sure it is 4 inches or thicker. They should continue to check the thickness if they move to other parts of the lake and they should take appropriate precautions. At this point, HCSO Water Patrol does not recommend putting any vehicles on the lake due to the inconsistency in ice depth.
