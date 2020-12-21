Hennepin County economic development officials are working with 11 suburban cities on the Love Local Initiative, an effort to encourage people to shop at their local business districts while following COVID-19 safety guidelines during this holiday season.
The campaign is funded with federal CARES funding and administered by the county with materials created by a local advertising firm.
The initiative also includes public space improvements including wayfinding and artist-designed dome installations, to encourage COVID-19 safety and enhance overall shopping experience.
In addition to the artist-designed domes, additional domes were originally planned to serve as a waiting area for retail shops or place to enjoy takeout from restaurants. Public health and safety measures were included in the initial plans for these domes. However, due to the surge in COVID-19 community spread, project partners decided to close these domes until further notice, to protect the health and safety of the community. As an interim use, project partners and local artists have reimagined the domes as festive art installations that can be enjoyed from the outside.
The Love Local Initiative is supporting 11 business districts with a campaign to encourage communities and residents to support their local business districts safely through COVID-19, including Edinburgh Center Drive North in Brooklyn Park; the Bass Lake Road strip in Crystal; Grove Retail Center in Maple Grove; the Glen Lake area in Minnetonka; the Walker-Lake area in St. Louis Park; 50th and France in Edina; Mainstreet in Hopkins and the downtown areas of Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Excelsior and Wayzata.
The campaign strongly encourages shopping local this holiday season so everyone can all get back to business as usual soon.
Shoppers can reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 while supporting their local businesses by shopping online, ordering takeout, shopping alone, wearing a mask properly when visiting in person, visiting stores briefly and during off-peak hours, washing their hands frequently and staying home if feeling sick.
Info: hennepin.us/lovelocal
