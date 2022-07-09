Hennepin County recognized World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at its June 7 board meeting with a presentation from Adult Protection Services (APS) staff. The mistreatment of older people and adults with disabilities is a real and serious issue, affecting one out of 10 vulnerable adults in Hennepin County.
“World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a chance to educate the public on how to prevent harm to our seniors and intervene when necessary. We need to honor and respect our elders’ unique contributions by ensuring they have all the resources they need to live socially connected, active lives. This issue is very important to me and my constituents,” said Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson.
In the next few years, the population of Anderson’s western district will have a disproportionate number of people approaching senior age, underscoring the need for senior services and supports. The city of Maple Grove has an AARP Age-Friendly chapter with robust community participation. Anderson worked with his team, Age-Friendly Maple Grove, Maple Grove Parks and Recreation staff, and county staff to plan an event to support seniors near the official World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in mid-June.
Many seniors live independently, but some need trained professionals to intervene on their behalf. The public is encouraged to report suspected mistreatment of a vulnerable adult.
To report abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, contact the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) at 1-844-880-1574. This number is answered 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Reports are classified as confidential.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.