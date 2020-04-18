Hennepin County continues to evaluate its services to comply with the governor’s order.
Assistance is available by phone or online for most county programs, and the county continues to develop new ways to safely serve residents. County officials say they are committed to providing services during this time of ambiguity and quickly evolving needs.
How to access services
• Web – Up-to-date information is available at hennepin.us/covid-19#services-available.
• Phone – County residents can call 612-348-3000 for help with clothing, financial assistance, grocery and household supplies, medical care and equipment or medication.
• 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week
• Help is available in different languages.
Human services programs
Hennepin County has capitalized on existing online and telephone options to provide continuous service to residents in need of human services programs, to respond to existing clients and an increasing need from new applicants. Residents who once went to human services offices for in-person service now can conduct the same business – completing applications, continuing services and getting answers to their questions – by computer or telephone.
Services include food and financial assistance, health care assistance and emergency assistance to prevent homelessness. Visit hennepin.us/residents/human-services/emergency-assistance.
Libraries
Hennepin County Library will offer contactless, curbside pickup at eight locations beginning as early as April 13. Pickup will be available at Brooklyn Park, East Lake, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Plymouth, Ridgedale, Washburn and Webber Park libraries.
In addition, the library is offering temporary, digital library cards for residents who do not have a library card at hclib.org/about/news/2020/April/e-cards. The digital cards provide full access to the library’s eBooks, digital downloads and online services.
Find more information about library services at hclib.org/about/closure-faq.
Marriage licenses
The county continues to process marriage licenses at hennepin.us/residents/licenses-certificates-permits/marriage and other licenses and certificates at hennepin.us/residents#licenses-certificates-permits.
Small businesses
To help small businesses affected by COVID-19, the county is maintaining an updated list of resources and information for businesses and workers on its Economic Development website at hennepin.us/economic-development/impacts/success-stories/Workforce-resources.
Homelessness
The county is working closely with its shelter and service providers to expand options for people experiencing homelessness through the COVID-19 response. This includes working with area hotels to provide alternate housing for high-risk residents and those with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 who cannot provide safe isolation spaces on their own.
More information is available at hennepin.us/your-government/projects-initiatives/heading-home-hennepin.
Support for job seekers
The county is providing online job fairs and other services at hennepin.us/residents/human-services/employment-services.
Personal protective equipment donations
The county is accepting items to help protect staff working in quarantine operations, as first responders, in public health and in clinics.
Drop items off
• Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation, 3000 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, MN 55411
• Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn more: hennepin.us/residents/emergencies/covid-19.
