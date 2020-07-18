Hennepin County is taking its fix-it clinic concept online. Fix-it clinics offer free, guided assistance from volunteers with repair skills to disassemble, troubleshoot and fix small household appliances, clothing, electronics, mobile devices and more. The goal of these clinics is to teach troubleshooting and basic repair skills, build community connections and reduce the number of repairable items that are thrown in the trash.
Virtual repair assistance is available to those that fill out an intake form at hennepin.us/residents/recycling-hazardous-waste/fix-it-clinics. Forms will be reviewed and response will be sent within two business days, provide general advice and discuss next steps. A volunteer will follow up via email and set up a videochat appointment.
Fixes may require basic tools like Phillips and standard screwdrivers, needle-nose and regular pliers, a flashlight and a soldering iron and solder.
Independent repair manuals can also be found at ifixit.com.
