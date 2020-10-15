Starting Oct. 5, voters can use Hennepin County’s drive-thru drop off option to return their ballot at 625 Fourth Ave. S., formerly the Thrivent Financial building.

Voters can drive to the designated location and park and elections staff will meet them at their vehicle. The staff member will ask a few questions and place the ballot in a secure drop box. The meters will be bagged and signs will direct where to park. The hours are the same as inside drop-off at the Government Center.

Hours to drop off ballots inside or at the drive-thru are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 23; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3.

Those who choose to vote absentee can track their ballot status at mnvotes.org.

Learn more about absentee voting options at hennepin.us/residents/elections/absentee-voting or get election information by emailing hc.vote@hennepin.us or by calling 612-348-5151.

