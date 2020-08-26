As part of its phased reopening plan, Hennepin County Library is offering grab-and-go services for patrons and accommodating short in-person visits.
On Aug. 24, the libraries in Excelsior, Maple Grove, Plymouth and St. Louis Park moved to the grab-and-go level. On Aug. 31, the services will be available at the Eden Prairie, Rockford Road (Crystal) and Rogers libraries.
The grab-and-go services are already available at the Brookdale, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Ridgedale, Southdale and Wayzata libraries. The services include retrieval of holds, limited browsing of materials, checking out items, quick reference support, returning of library materials and computer use (appointments are recommended).
Computer use is available at the Hopkins library by appointment only. To book an appointment, call the library at 612-543-6400.
All visitors to Hennepin County buildings are required to wear face coverings.
When patrons visit a grab-and-go location, it will look and feel different from an ordinary library visit. Pandemic precautions limit the ability to be a space for gathering, and libraries are limiting the total number of patrons and staff inside each building to allow physical distancing. If a library meets its capacity limit, patrons may be asked to wait outside until other patrons have departed. Library staff will be on-site to provide additional guidance.
As curbside services end, library staff recognize that some patrons may still prefer a contactless pickup option. If patrons have a special need for contactless pickup, they are asked to call their library in advance of their visit. Staff may still be able to help connect them with library materials.
Info: hclib.org or 612-543-KNOW (5669)
