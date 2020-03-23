Navigating its website at hclib.org, readers can get their book fix without leaving home. To get up-to-date information about the library there is a red banner at the top of the homepage, said Amy Luedtke, online services librarian.
The page provides information about managing library accounts and the online resources the library offers. There are various downloadable audiobooks, ebooks and music and video streaming available.
“We have a lot of digital content,” Luedtke said. Some content is available to read on laptops and tablets without downloading. There are also resources for homework help, adult education and language learning.
People can contact the library with questions by emailing, texting “hclib” to 612-400-7722 or chatting online with its Ask Us tool.
