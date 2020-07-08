The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution June 30 declaring racism as a public health crisis.
Due to racism, Black, Indigenous and people of color in the county statistically have poorer educational outcomes, earn less, and are less likely to own homes or have access to quality health care and jobs than white people. These disparities have lifelong impacts, including higher disease rates, and, now, higher rates of COVID-19.
The board’s resolution was prompted by several recent events, including the Memorial Day murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the worldwide protests that followed. Also, since 2017, the board has intentionally reviewed data that clearly shows disparities in education, jobs, income, housing, justice, transportation and health for people of color living in Hennepin County. These disparities have lifelong impacts, leading to higher disease rates, including a disproportionately higher burden of COVID-19 infection rates and fatalities.
“Ultimately this resolution is about the health and well-being of Hennepin County residents who have borne the brunt of racial discrimination and racial inequity through various different systems,” said Commissioner Angela Conley, who introduced the resolution with Commissioner Irene Fernando.
The resolution directs Hennepin County to:
- Advocate for policies to improve health outcomes for Black, Indigenous and communities of color
- Support initiatives to dismantle systemic racism, seek partnerships with local groups with track records of confronting racism, and promote community efforts to amplify issues of racism
- Incorporate racism and the public health crisis into budget hearing materials
- Communicate with the board in three months about its timeline to take significant steps, such as:
- Shifting its service-delivery approach with a lens on improving health outcomes for Black, Indigenous and people of color
- Develop consistent methodology for data for continued public transparency
- Assess internal policies, procedures and goals to recommend steps to improve health outcomes for Black, Indigenous and people of color
- Assess how a public health lens may improve disparities in other domains, such as housing, income and education
- Develop a recommendation for standards for implementation of any future county anti-racist community initiatives or proposals
- Assess county activities in hiring, promoting staff, developing leaders, contracting for services and giving grants with a racial equity lens.
The resolution is the county’s next step in its work to reduce disparities. Since 2017, the county has focused on disparity reduction by allocating resources, launching training to build staff awareness of internal bias, purchasing tools that give a racial equity lens to decision making, and in late 2019, creating a line of county business specifically related to disparity reduction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.