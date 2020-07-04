The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners on June 23 approved a plan to re-open 32 of the 41 libraries in the county library system.

The libraries to be opened before the end of the year include Brookdale, Edina, Excelsior, Hopkins, Rockford Road, Rogers, St. Louis Park, Champlin, Southdale and Wayzata.

The libraries that will not open this year include Golden Valley, Minnetonka and Osseo.

Beginning in mid-April, eight library locations began offering curbside pick-up library services. Those locations include Brooklyn Park, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Plymouth and Ridgedale. Maple Grove will be temporarily staying as curbside location.

The approval of the plan requires county administrators to return to the board with a plan for library staffing for the rest of the year. Libraries will continue the reintroduction of limited in-person services that meet the county’s standards for safe, sustainable service. Upcoming phases include expanded curbside pickup, expanded book returns, computer use by appointment and grab-and-go services that accommodate short duration visits.

