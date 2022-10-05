The Hennepin County Board voted Sept. 27 to approve a $939.8 million maximum property tax levy for the 2023 county budget. This is an increase of 4.5% from last year. The board could lower the proposed property tax levy prior to adoption of a 2023 budget on Dec. 15.
Earlier in September, Hennepin County Administrator David Hough presented a $2.57 billion proposed 2023 budget focused on disparity reduction, climate action, and safe communities.
The operating portion of this budget totals $2.24 billion, an increase of $72.1 million dollars from the adjusted 2022 budget. The capital portion totals $329 million, which is $18 million less than the 2022 adjusted capital budget.
Property tax covers approximately 36% of the overall county budget. Federal and state sources, fees and services, and other revenues fund the remainder of the budget.
“It is our job to ensure we invest in services and infrastructure that keep our municipal partners as resilient as possible,” said Commissioner Debbie Goettel, who chairs the committee in charge of the budget process. “This proposed budget provides a strong delivery of essential human services, historic investment in climate action, and advances innovation in affordable housing.”
County spending invests in programs, services, and systems that aim to improve long-term outcomes for residents in the areas of education, employment, health, housing, income, justice and transportation.
“Our programs and our budget are centered on our residents,” County Board Chair Marion Greene said. “Using county funds responsibly to invest in infrastructure, climate action, and programs and services for residents that provide long-term and lasting benefits is critical for our future.”
Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy
Acting as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the board approved a $17.9 million maximum property tax levy. Staff have proposed a 2023 budget of $19.3 million for the authority.
The proposed budget supports the following:
• Affordable housing activities, which include the Affordable Housing Incentive Fund
• Supportive Housing capital program and investments in homeownership and single-room occupancy
• Community and economic development activities, which include the Transit Oriented Development Program, CEO Next Institute and Open to Business Administrative activities.
Regional Railroad Authority levy
Acting as the Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority, the board approved a $32 million maximum property tax levy. Staff have proposed a 2023 budget of $31.8 million for the authority.
The proposed budget supports the following:
• Capital projects which include the METRO Blue Line Extension (Bottineau) Light Rail Transit
• Debt service and corridor maintenance, asset management, and replacement
• Administrative activities
Additional information
Budget hearings will take place before a final budget and levy is adopted in December. View the schedule of budget hearings at hennepin.us/budgets.
