The Hennepin County Board voted Sept. 27 to approve a $939.8 million maximum property tax levy for the 2023 county budget. This is an increase of 4.5% from last year. The board could lower the proposed property tax levy prior to adoption of a 2023 budget on Dec. 15.

Earlier in September, Hennepin County Administrator David Hough presented a $2.57 billion proposed 2023 budget focused on disparity reduction, climate action, and safe communities.

