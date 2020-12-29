On Dec. 15, the Hennepin County Board approved a 2021 budget of $2.2 billion. The budget includes an $869 million property tax levy – unchanged from the 2020 budget.
The budget reflects the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for the county’s continued response while carrying on the vision of disparity reduction in education, employment, health, housing, income, justice and transportation for county residents.
“The 2021 budget continues the important and critical work of reducing disparities in Hennepin County,” said Board Chair Marion Greene. “People in our community facing the deepest disparities are being hit hardest by this pandemic. In 2021, we must build on our previous disparities reduction work knowing that a long journey lies ahead.”
The 2021 capital budget invests $190 million in roads, bridges and trails, clean energy and the environment, improvements to public safety and judiciary facilities and facilities supporting the health and wellness of residents with funding to Hennepin Healthcare, NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center and the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office
“The board is adopting a budget that meets the needs of residents, continues important investments in the community and reduces disparities while doing so in a financially responsible manner,” said Greene.
Info: hennepin.us/news
