New Hennepin County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon sign is now up at the intersection of County Road 81 and County Road 101 in Dayton. Pictured are Hennepin County District 7 Commissioner Kevin Anderson and the county’s Director of Veterans Services Neil Doyle.
New Hennepin County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon sign is now up at the intersection of County Road 81 and County Road 101 in Dayton. Pictured are Hennepin County District 7 Commissioner Kevin Anderson and the county’s Director of Veterans Services Neil Doyle.
(Submitted photos)
Last fall, Hennepin County officials, veterans’ advocates and community members gathered at Veteran’s Park in Richfield, for the presentation of Hennepin County’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation.
Last fall, Hennepin County officials, veterans’ advocates and community members gathered at Veteran’s Park in Richfield, for the presentation of Hennepin County’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation.
The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation is awarded to organizations that have committed to improve the well-being of veterans and their families. It was the culmination of three years’ work by Hennepin County staff, including members of the Veterans Employee Resource Group.
In the past few weeks, the county received delivery of 35 signs that will be displayed on Hennepin County roads as a reminder of its commitment to making the community a better place for people who have served. Public Works will install the signs throughout the summer.
In addition, the county is continuing to advance its action plan to make Hennepin County a better employer for veterans.
“Veterans bring with them lived experience that brings immediate value to any organization they are in. We will be a stronger work community and better positioned to serve our community in a meaningful way,” said District 7 Commissioner Kevin Anderson.
Hennepin County Veterans Services Director Neil Doyle said the pace of deployments for non-active-duty forces has remained consistently high over the past two decades and that underscores the need for the county’s program.
“We pledge to continue adding supports for our employees who answer the selfless call to provide safety to their communities and the nation. I believe creating a stronger network of community-oriented support for our veteran families is an absolutely critical component to positive mental health outcomes and lowering the risk of suicide in our prior service personnel,” said Doyle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.