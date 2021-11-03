Hennepin County officials proclaimed their commitment to veterans in formalizing the county’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon designation during a special ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Richfield Oct. 28.
The ceremony was the culmination – so far – of three years’ work that included creating an 11-page action plan that spells out promises including:
• Providing an official “welcome home” for service members returning from deployment
• Holding networking events for veterans on staff
• Continuing commitment to justice for veterans, including the Veterans Court program
• Continuing a veteran hiring preference, and ensuring that veterans who work for the county have access to appropriate on-boarding, job training and career development
“We want veterans to bring their gifts and skills to work at Hennepin County,” said Veterans Services Director Neil Doyle. “Veterans are extremely mission-oriented. After separating from the armed forces, they crave to apply their lived experiences to their post-military careers.”
Brigadier Gen. Sandy Best of the Minnesota National Guard was the guest of honor at last Thursday’s event – she presented the designation to Doyle and Yellow Ribbon Steering Committee Co-Chairman Ryan Curl, on behalf of Gov. Tim Walz. Best noted that Hennepin County, with 9,000 employees and 1.3 million residents, was leading the way for large organizations seeking the designation.
County Board Chairperson Marion Greene and Commissioner Kevin Anderson also spoke to a small crowd of county and state officials, veterans and allies – the planning committee limited invitations to comply with COVID-19 protocols.
Hennepin County is home to 59,000 veterans, and their families, and supporting them is another important part of the work.
“One of the main staples of a well-grounded Yellow Ribbon Network is to support not only our veterans and employees actively serving in the guard or reserve, but also providing support for their families before, during and after deployments,” Doyle said. ”I believe creating a stronger network of community-oriented support for our veteran families is an absolutely critical, if not the most critical component to positive mental health outcomes.”
For more information on the Veteran ERG, email verg@hennepin.us or visit shorturl.at/lLST7.
– Submitted by Hennepin County
