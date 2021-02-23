Hennepin County is selling trees to property owners to restore and improve woodland areas and increase wildlife habitat.
Property owners must place their order by Friday, April 9, for pickup at the Hennepin County Public Works Facility in Medina.
The trees available are bareroot trees ranging in size from 6 inches to 2 feet tall and will be sold in bundles of 25.
Due to their small size, the trees being sold are best used for restoration and conservation projects.
A list of available species, cost, and recommended planting locations is available at hennepin.us/trees.
Why plant trees?
Trees can create shelterbelts, provide visual screens, and offer shade that increases home energy efficiency. Trees also protect water quality, prevent soil erosion, and improve wildlife habitat.
The tree canopy in Hennepin County faces a number of threats that makes planting trees important.
The presence of emerald ash borer means that up to 15% of the tree canopy in Hennepin County could be lost in the coming years. Pressure from other pests and diseases as well as climate change exacerbate the need to plant more trees.
HOW TO PLACE, PICK UP ORDERS
Tree orders must be placed by Friday, April 9. Fill out the tree sale order form available at hennepin.us/trees.
Return the order form along with check payment for the trees to Hennepin County Environment and Energy, 701 Fourth Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, MN 55415.
Trees must be picked up from the Hennepin County Public Works Facility, 1600 Prairie Drive in Medina, on one of the following days. People will select a pickup day when they place their order. The dates available are Thursday, April 29, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon.
To comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, pickup is tentatively drive-up only. More information about pickup guidelines will be sent prior to the pickup day.
Visit hennepin.us/trees or contact Shane DeGroy at shane.degroy@hennepin.us with questions regarding the tree sale or for more information about tree species, selection, and planting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.