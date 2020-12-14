The Hennepin County Board is recruiting volunteers for 23 citizen advisory board positions through its annual open appointment process.
Each fall, the board accepts applications from residents interested in volunteer service positions on advisory boards, commissions, councils and special task forces. Appointees advise commissioners and help set policy on a variety of topics. Appointments to these positions will be made during the first quarter of next year.
Current openings include:
• Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Council – five vacancies
• Community Action Partnership (CAP) – two vacancies for local, elected officials
• County Extension Committee (University of Minnesota Extension) – one vacancy
• Library Board – three vacancies
• Lower Minnesota River Watershed District Board– two vacancies
• Minnehaha Creek Watershed District Board – two vacancies
• Mental Commitment Attorney Panel Advisory Board – one vacancy for citizen attorney
• Three Rivers Park District – one vacancy
• Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Board – six vacancies
Applications are accepted through Dec. 31. Apply at hennepin.us/advisoryboards. The board will conduct interviews in January or February and appoint volunteers in the first quarter of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.