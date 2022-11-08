The unofficial results are in for the Albertville City Council races, with all precincts reporting.

In the race for mayor, incumbent Jillian Hendrickson received the most votes with 2,019 or 70.62%. Challenger Andy John received 817 votes (28.58%). There were 23 write-in votes.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments