Helping out the community

The Maple Grove Profile by Sanford store recently collected school supplies and monetary donations in September. They will be donating these supplies to Fair Oaks Elementary and Emerson Spanish Immersion School. Supplies for students included: binders, folders, packs of glue sticks, packs of colored pencils, pack of black pens, packs of markers, sharpie set, crayons, ruler, calculator, pencil sharpener, scissors, pack of multi paper, pack of construction paper, pack of note cards, notebooks, pencil cases, packs of loose notebook paper, backpacks, pairs of headphones, and a watercolor set. Supplies for teachers included: teacher mugs, disinfectant wipes, disposable gloves, box of face masks, stress balls, and hand sanitizers. A total of $150 in cash donations was also collected.

