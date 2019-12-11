The Anoka-Hennepin School District is in the first stages of a website redesign. Changes will be seen on district and school sites late fall 2020.
The goal of the project is to better serve district families and communities by ensuring all users are able to successfully obtain relevant and timely information via district and school websites.
Anoka-Hennepin needs help from district families to accomplish this. Parents and guardians are invited to share feedback on the current sites via this short 10-minute survey at bit.ly/2YKLiRH. Input is vital in prioritizing the information shared and learning user preferences, and all responses will be kept confidential and used only to assist the district in the redesign process.
Contact Kay Villella, Assistant Director Of Communication And Public Relations, at 763-506-1140 or kay.villella@ahschools.us, with questions about the survey or redesign.
