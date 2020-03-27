As supply chain challenges disrupt health systems’ ability to procure certain personal protective equipment (PPE), the public has moved to help fill this need. HealthPartners has announced that it welcomes the public’s support and will accept donations of N95 masks and other masks that help protect health care workers against the transmission of COVID-19.

Donations will be accepted at 11 locations across metro Minnesota, rural Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Donated supplies will be dispersed across its care sites to best serve health care workers and front line colleagues interacting with patients.

HealthPartners will accept unopened and open boxes of N95 masks between now Friday, April 3. These are the most-needed piece of equipment in its PPE inventory. Hand-sewn masks with over-the-ear straps will also be accepted, laundered and available for colleagues to use.

Donation drop-offs can occur weekdays 10 a.m. to noon, now through April 3. Donation period may be extended depending on supply and demand.

The following are HealthPartners locations accepting donations:

• HealthPartners Headquarters (West Entrance): 8170 33rd Ave. S., Bloomington MN 55425

• Park Nicollet Clinic and Specialty Center: 9555 Upland Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

• Park Nicollet Clinic and Specialty Center (East Entrance): 3900 Park Nicollet Blvd., Saint Louis Park, MN 55416

• Park Nicollet Clinic and Specialty Center: 14000 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337

• TRIA Orthopaedic Center: 155 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

• HealthPartners Neuroscience Center: 295 Phalen Blvd, St Paul, MN 55130

• Lakeview Hospital (Upper Entrance): 927 W Churchill St W, Stillwater, MN 55082

• Hutchinson Health Hospital: 1095 MN-15, Hutchinson, MN 55350

For more information about donations that will help minimize the impacts of COVID-19, visit healthpartners.com/covid19donations. Questions can be sent to COVID19donations@healthpartners.com.

