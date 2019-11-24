Havenwood breaks ground in Maple Grove

Pictured are representatives from the companies working together to create Havenwood of Maple Grove: Roers Companies, CBS Construction, Kaas Wilson, and Walker Methodist, during a ground breaking ceremony on Nov. 1.

Havenwood of Maple Grove recently broke ground at its future location on Nov 1. The site is be located northwest of the intersection of Bass Lake Road and Brockton Lane/Troy Lane/County Road 101.

This development will feature 150 senior living units and include an intergenerational care program with an onsite daycare. This project will offer a mix of independent and assisted living, memory care, and care suite units. The new facility will be managed by Walker Methodist.

Maple Grove has seen a significant population growth over the last decade, and much of that group is made up of seniors, so the need for senior living options is great and growing. Select Havenwood units will include luxury amenities such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a full kitchen, generous storage spaces, and wheelchair-friendly bathrooms. Community amenities will include a full-service chef-run restaurant, a salon and a spa, a fitness center, an arts and crafts room, a grab-and-go bistro cafe, a private dining room, a community patio, outdoor walking paths, a mail lounge, and an overlook library.

