There will be an opportunity for the community to provide legislators with information of the urgent need for more affordable housing for the elderly, young people, families and the disabled.
Residents of northwest Hennepin County are invited to a free continental breakfast to discuss housing needs with legislators and local policy makers. The Housing for All Legislative Breakfast is Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 7 to 9 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7180 Hemlock Lane in Maple Grove.
Constituents will be able to ask questions and discuss housing with legislators, senators, city mayors, city council members and pastors, faith community leaders, business leaders and developers of affordable housing. All citizens from the following cities have been invited: Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Corcoran, Crystal, Dayton, Golden Valley, Maple Grove, New Hope, Osseo, Plymouth, Robbinsdale, Rogers, and St. Michael.
Housing for All is a community-based coalition that educates and advocates for stable housing for families of modest and low incomes in the northwest suburbs of Hennepin County.
Because seating is limited, participants must make a reservation at sjtw.net/housing-for-all. RSVP to Karen at newcatcharley@gmail.com.
