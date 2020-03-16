Hauge receives Fulbright Leaders for Global Schools award

Kristen Hauge has received a Fulbright Leaders for Global Schools Program grant.

Kristen Hauge, principal of Osseo Area Learning Center, has been awarded a Fulbright Leaders for Global Schools Program grant from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. The grant will take her to Finland for an intensive 10-day program to learn about best practices for enhancing student learning and preparing students for careers and citizenship in a global economy.

Hauge is one of only 20 U.S. citizens who will travel abroad through the Fulbright Leaders for Global Schools in 2020-21. Recipients of Fulbright grants are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential. Hauge has been the Osseo Area Learning Center since 2016.

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government. Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many areas, including 59 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 84 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments