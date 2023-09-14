Thanks to the help and donations of Elk River-Rogers VFW Post 5518 and Jerome Bauer, the Hassan Area Historical Society was able to erect a memorial stone for civil war veteran Israel Jackins. The Historical Society preserves the history of Rogers, Hassan Township and the ghost towns of Rogers.

Hassan Township merged with Rogers in 2012. Hassan was the last township in Hennepin County. Seventeen-year-old Israel Jackins of Hassan Township died on July 2, 1863, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and is buried in an unmarked grave at Gettysburg National Cemetery.

  

