The Hassan Area Historical Society was able to erect a new memorial stone at St. John’s Episcopal Cemetery for Israel Jackins, a 17-year-old civil war veteran from Hassan Township who lost his life in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Israel’s parents erected the original memorial stone at St. John’s Episcopal Cemetery to honor their son. The stone disappeared sometime around 1945 and it’s unknown why or how. The Historical Society was able to erect a new memorial stone on Sept. 8, thanks to the Elk River-Rogers VFW Post 5518 and Jerome Bauer.
Thanks to the help and donations of Elk River-Rogers VFW Post 5518 and Jerome Bauer, the Hassan Area Historical Society was able to erect a memorial stone for civil war veteran Israel Jackins. The Historical Society preserves the history of Rogers, Hassan Township and the ghost towns of Rogers.
Hassan Township merged with Rogers in 2012. Hassan was the last township in Hennepin County. Seventeen-year-old Israel Jackins of Hassan Township died on July 2, 1863, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and is buried in an unmarked grave at Gettysburg National Cemetery.
